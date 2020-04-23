Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Receives a Buy from National Bank

In a report released today, Mike Parkin from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 34.1% success rate. Parkin covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Newmont Mining, Eldorado Gold, and Alamos Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.82, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.09 and a one-year low of $18.03. Currently, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average volume of 2.68M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More on KL: