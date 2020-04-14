Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After TD Securities and Scotiabank gave Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from National Bank. Analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold today and set a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.20.

Parkin has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Kirkland Lake Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5871 out of 6408 analysts.

Kirkland Lake Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.27, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $412 million and net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a net profit of $107 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.