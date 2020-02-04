Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) today and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.25.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 73.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Barrick Gold, and Teranga Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $47.26 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on January 28, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.08 and a one-year low of $29.15. Currently, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average volume of 1.47M.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.