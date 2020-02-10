Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 5, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.09.

The company has a one-year high of $51.08 and a one-year low of $29.15. Currently, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average volume of 1.54M.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.