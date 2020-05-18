Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 15, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.01, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$62.00 price target.

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $555 million and net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $110 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

