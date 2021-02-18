Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 79.5% and a 73.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kintara Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Kintara Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $76.57M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.87.

