Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinsale Capital Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $132.68 and a one-year low of $66.56. Currently, Kinsale Capital Group has an average volume of 188.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of hard-to-place property, casualty and specialty risks. It focuses on the excess and surplus lines market. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.