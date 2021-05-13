Kinross Gold (KGC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Kinross Gold (KGC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 55.8% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinross Gold with a $10.67 average price target, which is a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Kinross Gold’s market cap is currently $9.66B and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KGC in relation to earlier this year.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.