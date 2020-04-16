Kinross Gold (KGC) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Kinross Gold (KGC) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.17, close to its 52-week high of $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinross Gold with a $5.87 average price target.

Kinross Gold’s market cap is currently $7.52B and has a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.