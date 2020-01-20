Kinross Gold (KGC) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 15, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kinross Gold (KGC), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinross Gold with a $5.75 average price target.

Based on Kinross Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $60.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.7 million.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.