Kinross Gold (KGC) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Kinross Gold (KGC) yesterday and set a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.78, close to its 52-week high of $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Lundin Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinross Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.94, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $2.73. Currently, Kinross Gold has an average volume of 23.79M.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.