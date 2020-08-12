Kinross Gold (KGC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold (KGC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinross Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.21 and a one-year low of $2.72. Currently, Kinross Gold has an average volume of 17.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KGC in relation to earlier this year.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.