Kinross Gold (KGC) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold (KGC) today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.99, close to its 52-week high of $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 76.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinross Gold with a $7.02 average price target, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $2.73. Currently, Kinross Gold has an average volume of 24M.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.