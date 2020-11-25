Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Joel Ying maintained a Buy rating on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) on November 22 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.40.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is an independent cloud service provider in China. The company has built a cloud platform consisting of cloud infrastructure, cloud products and industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Its products and service include Cloud Server, Cloud hard disk, Virtual private network, Relational Database, and others. Geographically, the firm operates in China.