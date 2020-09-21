Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences (KIN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 37.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kindred Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

Based on Kindred Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $603K and GAAP net loss of $22.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KIN in relation to earlier this year.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

