Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences (KIN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.01, close to its 52-week low of $5.85.

Kindred Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.93 and a one-year low of $5.85. Currently, Kindred Biosciences has an average volume of 157.6K.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.