Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences (KIN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kindred Biosciences with a $10.67 average price target, an 116.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.93 and a one-year low of $3.11. Currently, Kindred Biosciences has an average volume of 224.3K.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.