Kinder Morgan (KMI) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum downgraded Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Blum covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinder Morgan with a $15.50 average price target.

Kinder Morgan’s market cap is currently $33.79B and has a P/E ratio of 295.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company, which engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas; gasoline; crude oil; carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals; and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel. The firm operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Product Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment engages in the ownership and operation of major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities. The CO2 segment focuses on the production, transportation, and marketing of CO2 to oil fields that use CO2 as a flooding medium for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields to increase production. The Terminals segment consists of the ownership and operation of liquids and bulk terminal facilities located throughout the U.S. and portions of Canada that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, ethanol and bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, steel and ores. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL and crude oil and condensate pipelines that primarily deliver, among other products, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, propane, crude oil, and condensate to various markets. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment operates the Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada and the state of Washington. The company was founded by Richard D. Kinder and William V. Morgan in February 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.