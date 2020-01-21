Kimberly Clark (KMB) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.23, close to its 52-week high of $144.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimberly Clark is a Hold with an average price target of $137.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kimberly Clark’s market cap is currently $49.54B and has a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -351.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.