Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, implying a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Stifel Nicolaus also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.86 million.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

