Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Rattler Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.84 million and GAAP net loss of $46.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.26 million.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.