Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) on July 24 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners with a $11.00 average price target, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.72 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 151.8K.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.