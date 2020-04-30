Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) on April 28 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33, implying a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.60 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 279.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRP in relation to earlier this year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

