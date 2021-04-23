Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.05 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 143.6K.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.