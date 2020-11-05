Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -21.8% and a 20.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners with a $11.50 average price target, representing an 85.5% upside. In a report issued on October 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.84 million and GAAP net loss of $46.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.