Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, representing a 28.0% upside. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.30 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 200.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRP in relation to earlier this year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.