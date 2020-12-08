Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.1% and a 31.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners with a $11.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.72 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 166K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.