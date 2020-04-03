Kilroy Realty (KRC) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Guinee maintained a Buy rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Guinee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Guinee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Eastgroup Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $88.99 and a one-year low of $45.96. Currently, Kilroy Realty has an average volume of 934.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.