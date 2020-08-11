Kilroy Realty (KRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on July 29, Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Abramowitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Abramowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Corporate Office Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.71.

Kilroy Realty’s market cap is currently $6.81B and has a P/E ratio of 35.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.