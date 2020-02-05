Kilroy Realty (KRC) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report issued on February 3, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Kilroy Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.00, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Kilroy Realty’s market cap is currently $8.92B and has a P/E ratio of 45.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRC in relation to earlier this year.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.