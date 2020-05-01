Kiadis Pharma (KIADF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Kiadis Pharma (KIADF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.97, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kiadis Pharma with a $3.28 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.93 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Kiadis Pharma has an average volume of 157.

Kiadis Pharma NV engages in pharmaceutical development of cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of diseases of the blood building system. Its lead product is the ATIR101. The company was founded on June 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.