Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) on February 27 and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #2733 out of 7010 analysts.

Khiron Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.22. Currently, Khiron Life Sciences has an average volume of 161.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KHRNF in relation to earlier this year.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis. The company was founded by Álvaro Torres and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.