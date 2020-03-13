Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10, close to its 52-week low of $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -38.4% and a 19.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kezar Life Sciences.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KZR in relation to earlier this year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. The firm specializes in the areas of protein degradation and protein secretion to discover & develop novel therapies for the treatment of serious and unmet medical needs.