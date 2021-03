Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kezar Life Sciences with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.79 and a one-year low of $2.18. Currently, Kezar Life Sciences has an average volume of 222.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. The firm specializes in the areas of protein degradation and protein secretion to discover & develop novel therapies for the treatment of serious and unmet medical needs. Its product include KZR-616, an immunoproteasome inhibitor, has completed testing in healthy volunteers. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.