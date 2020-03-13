Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.46, close to its 52-week low of $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 40.7% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kezar Life Sciences.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.34 and a one-year low of $2.36. Currently, Kezar Life Sciences has an average volume of 279.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KZR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. The firm specializes in the areas of protein degradation and protein secretion to discover & develop novel therapies for the treatment of serious and unmet medical needs.