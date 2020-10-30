Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on October 28, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 35.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Kezar Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 125.1% upside. In a report issued on October 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kezar Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.72 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. The firm specializes in the areas of protein degradation and protein secretion to discover & develop novel therapies for the treatment of serious and unmet medical needs. Its product include KZR-616, an immunoproteasome inhibitor, has completed testing in healthy volunteers. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.