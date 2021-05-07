Keysight Technologies (KEYS): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS), with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and National Instruments.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.17.

The company has a one-year high of $155.50 and a one-year low of $90.62. Currently, Keysight Technologies has an average volume of 1.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. engages in providing electronic design and test instrument equipment and software worldwide. The company’s products and solutions are used across several industries including commercial communications, networking, automotive, energy, electronic, semiconductor, aerospace, defense and government, and education industries.