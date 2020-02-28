KeyCorp (KEY) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Sell rating on KeyCorp (KEY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KeyCorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.09.

The company has a one-year high of $20.53 and a one-year low of $14.82. Currently, KeyCorp has an average volume of 8.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KEY in relation to earlier this year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following two segments: Key Community Bank and Key Corporate Bank.