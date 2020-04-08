KeyCorp (KEY) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on KeyCorp (KEY) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KeyCorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.71, which is a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on KeyCorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and net profit of $469 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.6 billion and had a net profit of $484 million.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.