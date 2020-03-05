KeyCorp (KEY) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Buy rating on KeyCorp (KEY) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

KeyCorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.17, a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $39.00 price target.

KeyCorp’s market cap is currently $16.19B and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KEY in relation to earlier this year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank.