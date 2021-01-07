KeyBanc’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on SM Energy (SM), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Continental Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 6.94M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.