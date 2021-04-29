KeyBanc Thinks ON24’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on ON24 (ONTF), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.85, close to its 52-week low of $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Sprout Social.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON24 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ON24 Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences, and multimedia content experiences. The company derives revenue from subscription agreements with customers for accessing the platform and related services.