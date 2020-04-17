KeyBanc Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Life Storage (LSI)

In a report released today, Todd Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Life Storage (LSI), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 39.2% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Brixmor Property, and Jernigan Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Life Storage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.50, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Life Storage’s market cap is currently $4.31B and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.