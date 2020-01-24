KeyBanc Remains a Hold on Domtar (UFS)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson reiterated a Hold rating on Domtar (UFS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Owens-Illinois.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domtar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.14, implying a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Domtar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $87 million.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care.