KeyBanc Remains a Hold on Ball (BLL)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Ball (BLL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ball is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.57.

Ball’s market cap is currently $24.46B and has a P/E ratio of 54.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 201 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLL in relation to earlier this year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball and William Charles Ball in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.