KeyBanc Remains a Buy on Medical Properties (MPW)

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties (MPW) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.87, close to its 52-week high of $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Sadler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, CyrusOne, and UDR.

Medical Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Medical Properties’ market cap is currently $11.32B and has a P/E ratio of 27.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPW in relation to earlier this year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in investing and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States of America and selective foreign countries. It focuses on funding hospitals and other facilities where patients must be admitted by doctors.