KeyBanc Remains a Buy on Consolidated Edison (ED)

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Buy rating on Consolidated Edison (ED) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Karp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Eversource Energy, NextEra Energy, and Southern Co.

Consolidated Edison has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $91.00.

Based on Consolidated Edison’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.36 billion and net profit of $473 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.94 billion and had a net profit of $331 million.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc.; Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc; Competitive Energy Businesses; and Other.