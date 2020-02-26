KeyBanc Remains a Buy on American Tower (AMT)

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained a Buy rating on American Tower (AMT) today and set a price target of $273.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $246.14, close to its 52-week high of $258.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 81.1% success rate. Nispel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Crown Castle, T Mobile US, and Akamai.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Tower’s market cap is currently $109B and has a P/E ratio of 68.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.78.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMT: