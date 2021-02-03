KeyBanc Releases a Buy Rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

In a report issued on January 24, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc assigned a Buy rating to Silgan Holdings (SLGN), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silgan Holdings with a $45.60 average price target, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

Silgan Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.12B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.30.

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following segments: Metal Containers, Closures and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.