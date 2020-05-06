KeyBanc Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on WestRock (WRK)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on WestRock (WRK), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.06, close to its 52-week low of $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 73.3% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

WestRock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.40.

The company has a one-year high of $44.39 and a one-year low of $21.50. Currently, WestRock has an average volume of 3.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WRK in relation to earlier this year.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment offers consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, home, health, and beauty dispensing, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment sells real estate. WestRock was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

